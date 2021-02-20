Parts of Wales are waking up to flooding, or the the risk of being flooded in the next few hours as torrential rain is forecast.

There are currently 23 flood warnings and 42 flood alerts in place across the country.

Multiple bus routes across south Wales have been affected with roads impassable because of flood water.

Stagecoach South Wales have tweeted that some of its services are affected by flooding Credit: Twitter

Rail services are also affected, again with the south Wales valleys particularly affected.

Flood water has blocked railway lines near Ebbw Vale Credit: Twitter

Keep up to date with the latest flood warnings on the Natural Resources Wales website.

Watch the latest weather forecast from ITV Wales.