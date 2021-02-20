Large parts of Wales face flood risk as heavy rain warnings in force
Parts of Wales are waking up to flooding, or the the risk of being flooded in the next few hours as torrential rain is forecast.
There are currently 23 flood warnings and 42 flood alerts in place across the country.
Multiple bus routes across south Wales have been affected with roads impassable because of flood water.
Rail services are also affected, again with the south Wales valleys particularly affected.
Read more: Storm Dennis, one year on.
Keep up to date with the latest flood warnings on the Natural Resources Wales website.
Watch the latest weather forecast from ITV Wales.