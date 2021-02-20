Man, 38, found dead after suspected hit and run on Anglesey

A man has been found dead following a suspected hit and run on Anglesey on Friday night.

North Wales Police received reports of an unresponsive male by the roadside shortly after 11pm.

The 38-year-old was found on the A5025 between Valley and Llanynghenedl.

Officers said members of the public had attempted to save his life, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A major incident team has been set up to investigate the incident.

DCI Brian Kearney said: "This is a tragic incident in which a 38-year-old male has lost his life.

"It is likely that this victim had been hit by an unidentified vehicle or vehicles which did not remain at the scene.

"Family liaison officers are supporting the family who are deeply traumatised by not only the fact that they have lost their love one, but also that the driver of any vehicle concerned failed to remain at the scene.

"I would urge the person or persons in any vehicle involved to come forward.

"I would like to thank the members of public who did stop and tried to save this person’s life."

Police are urging any potential witnesses who were on the A5025 between Valley and Llanfachraeth, or Llanynghenedl and Bodedern, between 8.20pm and 11.30pm on Friday 19 February to come forward.