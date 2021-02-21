A number of homes have been evacuated in Newcastle Emlyn after heavy rain brought severe flooding to the area.

Large areas of Wales have been affected by the flooding, with 12 flood warnings and 12 flood alerts remaining in place across the country.

The majority of those warnings are in Carmarthenshire and Ceredigion, where the Rivers Teifi and Towy burst their banks on Saturday.

On Saturday afternoon, Dyfed-Powys Police said its officers, along with crews from Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service, evacuated homes on Teifi Terrace, Adpar.

The area was devastated by major flooding in 2018, when extreme weather brought by Storm Callum affected hundreds of homes and businesses across Carmarthenshire and Ceredigion.

Homes on Teifi Terrace, Newcastle Emlyn, were evacuated on Saturday afternoon. Credit: Jamees Edward Harrison

The force said some residents chose not to leave their homes, adding that they were given safety advice.

Chief Inspector Jacqui Lovatt said: "Those who decided not to leave were given appropriate safety advice to move to the upper floor and that any valuables, essentials and food are taken upstairs."

Those who evacuated were offered refuge at an emergency rest centre opened by Ceredigion County Council in Llandysul.

But due to some remaining in their homes and others staying with relatives and friends, the centre was stood down at around 6pm.

Several roads and bridges into the towns that lie along rivers in the two counties have been closed, including the B4459 in Capel Dewi where a landslide occurred.

Carmarthen has seen significant flooding. Credit: Stephen James Bright

Data is still being compiled, but a spokesperson for Natural Resources Wales said it believes there are "multiple flooded properties in both the Teifi and Tywi Valleys".

Met Office meteorologist Craig Snell said that between 9am on Friday and 6pm on Saturday, Llyn-y-Fan Blaenau in Carmarthenshire had seen the most rain - some 141.6mm.

The average rainfall for the whole of February in south Wales is 98mm, the Met Office has previously said.

The Met Office has not currently issued any further weather warnings for Wales.

A number of roads across Carmarthenshire are closed due to flooding. Credit: ITV Wales

Malcolm Rees, a coracle boat maker in Carmarthen, said one of his sheds was submerged in one metre deep floodwater.

He said his family had been using the shed since the 1930s and in his father's time using it the river had only come in once in 1987.

But Mr Rees added: "In the last couple of years it's been in three of four times".

He said floodwater deposited silt and sediment after draining away, with "sludge" left "everywhere".

"Every time it floods I've got to get a skip and things that are damaged go in the skip," Mr Rees said, whose work on the boats is for heritage purposes.

"It's the businesses in the area that I feel for," he said, highlighting that a nearby garage and joinery were flooded.

Locals have reported a number of businesses flooding in Carmarthen.