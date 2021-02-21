A man has been arrested after a man was killed in a suspected hit and run on Anglesey.

38-year-old Stuart Farnell, from Stockport, was found unresponsive on the A5025 between Valley and Llanynghenedl on Friday night.

North Wales Police said members of the public attempted to save his life, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The father-of-one has been described as "the best dad in the world".

His family said in a statement: "Stuart was a much loved father, son and brother. His loss is devastating and has caused wounds that won't heal.

"To lose a loved one in such a way is an indescribable pain. We are all devastated by his loss, his parents and daughter are broken.

"Stuart will be remembered fondly by all who knew him, as a character who never failed to make you smile.

"His daughter Payton has lost her best friend, the best dad in the world. Stuart was her number one and she was his. We loved him so much and miss him with all of our heart."

North Wales Police said a local man came forward following an appeal for witnesses on Saturday. He was subsequently arrested and his vehicle was seized.

Officers are still appealing for information in connection with the incident.

DCI Brian Kearney said: "I would be grateful if anyone who was travelling along the A5025 between Valley and Llanynghenedl between 8.30pm and 10pm on Friday 19 February would contact the police on 101 quoting incident number Z023761."