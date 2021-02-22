First Minister Mark Drakeford has called for caution as schools across Wales begin a phased reopening for young learners.

Foundation age children - those aged between three and seven - begin a phased return on Monday, having been away from the classroom since mid-December when schools were closed in a bid to reign in rising infection rates.

However, Mr Drakeford warned that this latest easing of Wales' coronavirus lockdown restrictions was not an excuse to socialise at the school gates.

"Please don't congregate at the school gate. Please don't think it's a reason to go and have a cup of coffee with people afterwards," he said.

"Children are going back to school, that's very good news. Let's minimise the risk.

If the downward trend in infection rates continues, the Welsh Government's plan is for all primary school children to return to the classroom from March 15.

Education Minister Kirsty Williams is due to give the Government's coronavirus press briefing on Monday to set out further plans for a wider opening of Wales education system.

The plan for a wider return has been met with scepticism by the NAHT Cymru teaching union, which has cautioned against working towards an "arbitrary date".

A spokesperson said: "It is important that we continue to be guided by the science rather than getting stuck on one particular arbitrary date.

"We all want to see all children back in school as soon as it is safe, but that return has to be sustainable, with a proper plan to minimise continued disruption to children’s education going forward.

"At the moment, certain aspects of the operational guidance on measures such as bubbles, face covering, social distancing are vague at best."

The Welsh Government has said it is providing an additional £5m to schools, colleges and local authorities for new face coverings and to invest further in items they need to keep their premises safe.

Higher infection levels in north Wales have meant not all foundation learners can go back to the classroom on Monday Credit: PA Images

Not all foundation phase schoolchildren will be returning to the classroom on Monday due to higher coronavirus infection levels in parts of the country.

In Wrexham, where cases have recently been markedly higher than other parts of Wales, schoolchildren will not return to school until Friday at the earliest.

The council said it was taking a careful approach to reopening schools.

Councillor Phil Wynn, Wrexham Council’s lead member for education, said: "Coronavirus levels have been much worse in Wrexham compared to many other parts of Wales in recent weeks, so this is a cautious approach we’re taking.

"We’ll monitor the local situation continually, and will work with schools to review and finalise arrangements after half-term.

"Foundation phase learners will not return until February 26 at the very earliest, and headteachers will keep parents fully informed.

"It’s all about helping to keep people safe, and the wellbeing of our pupils, staff, parents, carers and wider communities is our priority."

The stay at home lockdown message is to remain for at least another three weeks Credit: PA Images

At Friday's Government press briefing, which was also an update of the administration's three-weekly lockdown review, the First Minister said there were "brighter days ahead".

"We are seeing encouraging green shoots as we move into spring, with better weather and brighter days ahead, coronavirus cases falling and our amazing vaccine roll-out continuing at pace," he said.

"We have seen, however, time and again the world over, just how quickly the situation can deteriorate in a matter of weeks. But, if we work together to keep Wales safe, we will see more elements of normal life returning."

