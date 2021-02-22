The Llandudno goats have been spotted back in the town again by residents who have caught them eating parts of people's gardens, lingering outside the local chip shop and waiting for a bus.

The herd of wild goats were first spotted in the town in December last year, where people saw them running through the streets of Llandudno.

The mountain goats, which normally spend their time on the Great Orme, have been running through the streets and nibbling flowers in people's gardens.

Llanduno resident Ceri Louise Jones said: "The goats have been in the town since the beginning of lockdown about a month or so ago, but they've been coming down a lot more frequently. They're all around the town!"

The herd of Kashmiri goats were a gift to Lord Mostyn from Queen Victoria and spend their time living on the heights of the Great Orme.

The goats have even been spotted outside the local chip shop and waiting for a bus in the town.

Ceri Louise Jones who works in the Brigadoon Residential Care Home on West Shore next to a fish and chip shop said: "They were just looking around at us and eating our plants, they could probably smell the fish and chips that were cooking!"

One resident also spotted the moment one of the goats went into the bus stop shelter on Trinity Avenue to get away from the rain.

Angela Williams said: "They’ve been around Llandudno a lot recently, so plenty of opportunity to snap a photo of them!

"They're hungry guys looking for new shoots in the recently cold weather."

Here are some of your pictures of the Llandudno goats:

