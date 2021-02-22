The Welsh Government says it is waiting on guidance as to whether people with learning disabilities and unpaid carers can be put into a Covid vaccine priority group.

Health Minister Vaughan Gething said he would hopefully receive the guidance needed to make that decision "in the next day or two."

If the plan is to go ahead it would mean that people with learning disabilities and unpaid carers would be placed in priority group six for the coronavirus vaccine.

The priority list by Public Health Wales is as follows:

Residents in a care home for older adults and their carers;

All those 80 years of age and over and frontline health and social care workers;

All those 75 years of age and over;

All those 70 years of age and over and clinically extremely vulnerable individuals;

All those 65 years of age and over;

All individuals aged 16 years to 64 years with underlying health conditions which put them at higher risk of serious disease and mortality;

All those 60 years of age and over;

All those 55 years of age and over;

All those 50 years of age and over.

More than 860,000 people in Wales have so far received their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

Earlier this month, Wales reached its first key milestone of offering a coronavirus vaccine to everyone in its first four priority groups.

Dr Chris Jones, Wales’ Deputy Chief Medical Officer, says that whilst the vaccination programme has been "progressing remarkably well", Wales is "still quite a long way off having the people who are most vulnerable vaccinated with two doses."

Vaughan Gething MS told ITV Cymru Wales: "We're looking again at the advice we've had around group six. Group six will be a very big priority group because you've got an age cohort, you've also got people with underlying health care conditions.

"We're also looking at unpaid carers and we're looking more broadly at people with learning disabilities in those groups.

"So I'm expecting in the next day or two to have some full advice that will allow me to make a choice about group six and about the breadth of people within that.

The Health Minister continued: "So just bear with us in another couple of days and I think that people will see it as a positive step forward in recognising the differential harm that coronavirus has caused to people with a learning disability, including of course those who live within a residential environment because we've had regular concerns about closed environments and if Covid gets into them.

"So I'm taking that all into account, I haven't had the full nature of that advice but it's a matter of days away."