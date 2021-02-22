Tributes have been paid to a 34-year-old father from Anglesey who died after suffering from Covid-19 complications.

Huw Gethin Jones was admitted to hospital after contracting the virus and died last Friday.

Just two days earlier, he had messaged friends to say he was feeling better and was looking forward to being back home in Llynfaes, near Llangefni.

Mr Jones is survived by his wife Teleri, a GP, and two young children, Gwydion, three, and Math, one.

Tributes have been made to Mr Jones from across north Wales, including from rugby union star George North and local MS Rhun ap Iorwerth.

George North tweeted: "Such sad news. I’m so sorry to hear this. My thoughts are with his family.”

Mr ap Iorwerth said: "This is a cruel virus. Care for each other, and do what’s right to keep others safe."My deepest condolences to those who are grieving."

Mr Jones (left) was a keen rugby player and was said to be an integral part of his team Credit: Daily Post Wales

Mr Jones played for local rugby team Llangefni RFC, playing in the first team in the WRU League 1 North.

A second row forward who was nicknamed “Huw Stretch”, Mr Jones was known for his height and expertise in the line-out.

He was said to be a talented musician and was also an entrepreneur, founding craft brewery Bragdy Mona with six of his school friends.

Mr Jones was a member of the choir Hogia Llanbobman and a guitarist and vocalist with a rock band, performing both at rugby clubs and weddings.

On Saturday a fundraising page was set up to raise money to support Mr Jones's young family and has raised over £26,000. Organiser Manon Dafydd said a “wave of sadness” had engulfed his family, colleagues and many friends.

Mr Jones was a member of the Hogia Llanbobman choir Credit: Daily Post Wales

Ms Dafydd spoke of how Mr Jones's infectious personality would “fill the room, always full of fun and telling stories”.A similar tribute was paid by Simon Jones, chairman of Llangefni RFC.Mr Jones had been a popular fixture there since rising through the club's junior ranks and was an integral part of the first team for many years.His father, Dafydd, was a former chairman of the club and is now president, while his brother and “best friend” Rhys coached the youth team.Simon Jones, the club's current chairman, said the entire club had been deeply saddened by Huw’s death.He said: “Huw was universally popular, very eloquent and hugely knowledgeable about all things but especially rugby."He was always very pleasant with people and could strike up a conversation with anyone."Our thoughts are with his family. Speaking to them, I know they have been very touched by all the messages of support and condolences that have been sent to them by rugby clubs right across north Wales."

