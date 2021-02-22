A war veteran who survived an outbreak of coronavirus in his nursing home has celebrated his 100th birthday.

Franklin White, a resident at Lakeside House Nursing Home, was treated to a celebration by the staff there, who wanted to make sure he had a special day as he has no remaining family.

The war veteran managed to survive a major outbreak of Covid in the nursing home back in May 2020 during the first wave of coronavirus in Wales.

Frank's room was decorated with a birthday banner and balloons and he was given a homemade cake with candles to blow out while the staff sang him 'Happy Birthday'.

Camilla Cliffe, The Trainee Manager of the Nursing home, told ITV Wales:

"He's amazing for his age. It's amazing that he survived the Covid outbreak we had here. It was really bad. We lost a few residents.

"Frank is a dapper man, he's so polite. He always asks how the staff are.

"It was so nice to see him happy and do something nice like this, especially as it's all doom and gloom at the moment."

Franklin fought in WWII and was part of the Number 617 Royal Air Force aircraft squadron. Credit: Lakeside House Nursing home

Camilla recalled the moment Frank received a card from the Queen wishing him a happy birthday. "He was so excited. He said 'ahh that's great, she looks great!' His face just lit up when he saw the card", she said.

Frank has had his first vaccine and will be having his second vaccine in the coming weeks with the rest of the residents at the nursing home.