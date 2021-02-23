Birthday partygoers, a barber and their customers as well as car-sharers are among the hundreds of people to be fined for breaching Covid-19 regulations over one weekend in south Wales.

South Wales Police said they issued more than 250 financial penalties following the Welsh Government's confirmation on Friday 19 that lockdown would be continuing for at least three weeks.

Between Friday and Monday, the force received more than 550 Covid-related calls, which is a 20% increase on the previous weekend.

While many did not amount to breaches, officers still had reason to issue 278 fines for various incidences.

Among those who breached Covid-19 rules were:

A barber operating from his Bridgend home, along with two customers.

Five attendees of a 30th birthday party in hired accommodation in St Athan, Vale of Glamorgan, with one person travelling from Yorkshire to attend.

Six fines for a 17th birthday party in Canton.

Seven attendees of a Tonypandy house party who had travelled from Newport, Cardiff, Swansea, Pontypool and Wolverhampton.

10 fines for two separate house parties in Grangetown.

47 attendees of five different house parties and gatherings in Cathays.

Seven adults who attended a party at a flat in Adamsdown with their children.

Four members of three separate families gathered at an address in Canton.

Four occupants of a car subject to a vehicle check in Cardiff city centre.

Four men found leaving a business premises in Swansea city centre.

Barbers and hairdressers in Wales will not be able to operate legally until at least ___ Credit: PA Images

The police force said enquiries enquiries are also ongoing with universities and local authorities in relation to a number of the incidences. They warned that "retrospective action will be taken where necessary and appropriate."

Chief Superintendent Andy Valentine, who is leading South Wales Police’s response to the pandemic, praised those who are continuing to follow the rules.

Chief Supt Valentine added that "flagrant breaches" will not be tolerated.

He said: "We will continue to respond to concerns from our communities, carry out proactive patrols and work closely with our local authority partners on the Joint Enforcement Teams to ensure those who blatantly or repeatedly breach the rules are met with enforcement action."

Hundreds of fines were handed out by North Wales Police earlier this month when people broke the stay-at-home lockdown rule to see the snow.

Wales' Alert Level 4 lockdown is set to continue for another three weeks, with people currently only allowed to travel for essential reasons. People are also only able to meet with a limited amount of others, for exercise.