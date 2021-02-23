The Met Office has issued weather warnings for rain and wind across parts of North Wales with strong winds and heavy rainfall expected over the next 24 hours.

The yellow 'be aware' weather warning for wind is currently in force and will expire at 6pm on Tuesday evening.

The warning area covers parts of North Wales including towns and cities such as Bangor, St Asaph, Colwyn Bay, Denbigh, Llanrwst and Llanberis.

The spell of windy weather could cause roads near the coast to be affected by spray and large waves and there is potential for delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges.

Credit: Met Office

A yellow weather warning for rain has also been issued by the Met Office and is in force from 12pm on Tuesday to 6pm on Wednesday.

Parts of North Wales could see up to 50mm of rainfall during this time, with Snowdonia expected to receive 80-90mm of rain.

The heavy rainfall could cause flooding in homes and businesses and cause difficult driving conditions with the amount of surface water and spray on the roads.