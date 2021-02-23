Unemployment rate in Wales falls to 4.4% and remains below UK average

Wales' unemployment rate has fallen slightly in the three months to December and remains below the UK average.

The Welsh unemployment rate now stands at 4.4%, while the UK has a rate of 5.1%.

Office for National Statistics (ONS) data covering the three month period from October to December also showed that almost a quarter - 24.3% - of Wales' working age population were currently economically inactive.

UK-wide, the number of workers on payrolls has fallen by nearly 730,000 since the start of the pandemic and the jobless rate has surged to a five-year high.

However, official figures revealed "early signs" of a stabilising jobs market.

Jonathan Athow, deputy national statistician at the ONS, said: "The latest monthly tax figures show tentative early signs of the labour market stabilising, with a small increase in the numbers of employees paid through payroll over the last couple of months - though there are still over 700,000 fewer people employed than before the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Almost three-fifths of this fall in employees since the onset of the pandemic came from the under-25s, according to a new age breakdown we are publishing for the first time today.

"Our survey shows that the unemployment rate has had the biggest annual rise since the financial crisis."

Speaking to ITV Wales last Friday, First Minister Mark Drakeford said the Chancellor's (pictured) budget would be a "big moment" Credit: PA Images

UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak said: "I know how incredibly tough the past year has been for everyone, and every job lost is a personal tragedy.

"That's why throughout the crisis, my focus has been on doing everything we can to protect jobs and livelihoods.

"At the Budget next week I will set out the next stage of our Plan for Jobs, and the support we'll provide through the remainder of the pandemic and our recovery."

Speaking to ITV Wales on Friday, First Minister Mark Drakeford said the Welsh Government would wait until the details of the budget were announced before deciding on further packages of support for businesses.

Asked if he would extend the business rates holiday, as some opposition political parties have called for, Mr Drakeford said: "I'm looking forward to being able to extend business support. I want to wait until the UK budget on the third of March, to be absolutely certain of how much money we have available as a Welsh Government.

"If money comes to us, to extend rate relief, that is what we will do.

"But the third of March and the Chancellor's Budget is a big moment for us. It will give us certainty for the future then we will make allocations to the health service, to local government and to businesses as well.''

