Wales records lowest number of coronavirus daily deaths since December

Wales has recorded four more deaths from coronavirus - making it the lowest daily death toll since the beginning of December 2020.

Public Health Wales confirmed that four more people have died in the last 24 hours after contracting coronavirus in Wales, bringing the total number of deaths since the start of the pandemic to 5,250.

It also said there have been a further 317 cases of coronavirus across the country, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 202,324.

Credit: PA Images

Public Health Wales says a total of 869,653 first doses of the Covid-19 vaccine had now been given, an increase of 7,405 from Monday.

It also said 49,729 second doses had also been given, an increase of 6,977.

In total, 90.7 per cent of over-80s in Wales have received their first dose, along with 92.7 per cent of those aged 75-79 and 92.1 per cent of those aged 70-74.

For care homes, 84.9 per cent of residents and 85.9 per cent of staff have received their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Public Health Wales said 84.7 per cent of people in the clinically extremely vulnerable category had received their first dose.