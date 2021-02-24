Calls for all those with asthma to be priority for Covid-19 vaccine

There are calls for all asthma sufferers in Wales, no matter how severe their symptoms, to be a priority for the Covid-19 vaccine.

There are more than 300,000 people with asthma in Wales and Asthma UK and the British Lung Foundation Wales want people with all severity of the condition to be prioritised.

People with the most serious asthma will be, or have already been, vaccinated as part of category 6 or higher. However many with mild to moderate, well-controlled forms of the respiratory condition are not included in the top nine groups.

The Welsh Government has previously said they are following the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation's (JCVI's) official advice, as is the rest of the UK, and "it is about protecting the most vulnerable" in society first.

The head of Asthma UK and the British Lung Foundation Wales said "it is only right" to prioritise all those with asthma. Credit: PA Images

The JCVI have based their prioritisation decision on the risk of mortality and serious disease, which is why some mild and moderate asthma sufferers are not considered to be in group 6.

According to Dr Andy Whittamore, Asthma UK's in-house GP, for most people with well-controlled asthma, data suggests there is no increased risk of death from coronavirus.

However a study has also suggested that asthma patients could be at an increased risk of developing long Covid - when patients have symptoms lingering way after contracting the virus.

Both Asthma UK and the British Lung Foundation Wales claim people with moderate asthma who had been told they are clinically vulnerable to coronavirus are now confused.

As a result of this "confusion and disappointment", the charities are calling for everyone with asthma to be made a priority group for the vaccine moving forward.

Joseph Carter, Head of Asthma UK & the British Lung Foundation Wales, said: "We had expected most asthma suffers to be covered under the criteria for categories 4 and 6, but this has turned out not to be the case.

“People with asthma are not at greater risk of mortality from the Coronavirus, but the risk of hospitalisation and complications arising from their condition still places them at increased risk compared to those without asthma.

“It is only right that the Welsh Government prioritise all those with asthma in the next rollout of the vaccine. This will ensure that everyone with the condition gets their vaccine soon, alleviating concern and helping keep vulnerable people safe. We hope these calls will be listened to and adopted."

Welsh Government aim for all those in the nine priority groups to be offered their initial jab by the end of April.

Priority group 6 includes everyone between 16 and 64 years old who has underlying health conditions, "which put them at higher risk of serious disease and mortality". This includes chronic respiratory diseases like "cystic fibrosis and severe asthma".

But those aged under 50 who have asthma and are not included in group 6 or above, will have to wait until phase two of the vaccine rollout as they are not in any of the nine top categories.

The Welsh Government has been approached for comment but when previously asked about the issue, the health minister said he understands "some people will be disappointed that they will not be in group six when they expected to be".

Vaughan Gething told a press conference earlier this month that "it is about protecting the most vulnerable" first, in order to protect the Welsh NHS.

That includes anyone aged over 50, everyone over the age of 16 with an underlying health condition, "which puts them at risk of serious illness" and unpaid carers who look after someone who is vulnerable to Covid.