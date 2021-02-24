'Cheapest house in Wales' goes up for auction - with a guide price of £0

A terraced house in Aberdare can currently claim to be the cheapest house for sale in Wales after it was listed for auction with a £0 guide price.

The property, soon to be launched in an online auction, is a bay-fronted, mid-terrace house located on Brynmair Road in Aberdare, in the heart of the Cynon Valley.

So, what do you get for your money with a house with such a non-existent guide price?

The house features a downstairs bathroom with three bedrooms upstairs

The house has three bedrooms, a kitchen, and two large reception rooms and bathroom on the ground floor.

The property is a full renovation project and due to its current condition, a mortgage can't be raised meaning it is cash buyers only that should be bidding.

The garden is also in need of some maintenance

The auctioneer needs to start the bid somewhere which has been set at £250. The average price of a house in Aberdare is around £120,000.

The house needs fully renovating

The auctioneers said the property is currently a leasehold which expires in 2054 that is the main reason for the low starting price.

The house compromises two large reception rooms

Ryan Saunders, who is handling the sale for Paul Fosh Auctions, says: "The reason for the low guide price is that the property is leasehold and has a relatively short time left on the lease.

"The lease for the property is due to expire in 2054. The new owner may wish to seek to extend the lease or to negotiate to buy the freehold of the property.

"There has already been strong interest in the property which I expect to continue on through to the sale next month."