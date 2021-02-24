A 25-year-old woman from Llanbedrog in Gwynedd who did not know she was pregnant, had the shock of her life when she gave birth in a supermarket car park.

Delyth Jones unexpectedly had her son, Harry Robert Alfie Stawman, on February 16 outside the Asda store in Pwllheli.

Ms Jones said she never felt any movements from the baby and had "no symptoms whatsoever" throughout the pregnancy.

She began to have "intense stomach pains" in the morning before giving birth and even joked to her mum and sister that she thought she was having a baby.

After Harry was born, both him and mum spent 24 hours in hospital before returning home - where he has now doing well.

It only crossed Ms Jones mind that should could be pregnant when she began feeling pain on the morning of Harry's birthday.

She had been working as a carer up until two days before she went into labour and the new mum said: "I honestly did not know I was pregnant - I had no symptoms at all.

"The only thing I did have was indigestion but that's common for me anyway.

"I'd been having stomach pains overnight but I'd had that before so I didn't think much of it.

"The next morning I woke up in absolute agony."

Ms Jones, who was at home, then called her sister and her mum after the pain gradually started to worsen and they called her an ambulance.

The 25-year-old said: "At that point we had no idea what was going on but I made a joke that I felt like I was having a baby.

"By the time the ambulance arrived I was on the floor and the pain had totally changed, it was a pain that felt like I needed to push, so we knew then that I was in labour."

The ambulance had the intention of taking Ms Jones to Ysbyty Gwynedd in Bangor but, on the way, ended up pulling into the Asda carpark as the baby's head started to appear.

Ms Jones' boyfriend of seven years, Dean Stawman, works at the supermarket where she ended up giving birth but he had already finished his shift and left by the time the ambulance pulled in.

The pair had actually driven past each other while Ms Jones was in the back of the ambulance and Dean was driving home from work, completely oblivious to what was unfolding.

I said to [the paramedics], 'Tell me I haven't just given birth in Asda' and they said I had – and that it would be listed as his place of birth on his birth certificate. Delyth Jones

She added: "It must be fate that he was born at Asda with our connections there."

Ms Jones' mum Andrea and sister Kate, who also works in Asda, had waited back at her house so that they could tell Mr Stawman the incredible story when he arrived.

Mr Stawman admitted he was worried when he saw his girlfriend's family waiting for him, as he knew Ms Jones had been feeling ill that morning.

He said: "I knew she wasn't well that morning so when I got home and I saw her mum and sister I though oh no what's happening.

"Her mum told me to come in and sit down and basically said Delyth is on her way to hospital because she's having a baby.

"After I found out I pottered around the house and kept myself busy until Delyth phoned me to let me know he’d arrived, I needed to stay busy until I knew they were OK.

"Obviously it was massively unexpected and we had a lot to get sorted as we had absolutely nothing for him.

"He's doing so well, they both are, it's fantastic to have him in our lives.

"We have talked about having kids before so he really is a little blessing.

"Asda have been brilliant with letting me have some time off even though I've only been there a few months and we've had so much help around us.

"Delyth has taken to it so naturally, she's such a caring and kind person."

Harry weighed 7lbs 7oz when he was born and has now settled in at home.

The couple said they have since had their fair share of people suggesting that they should have called their son 'George' after Asda's clothing brand but they said the name the chose has "a very important meaning" to both of them.