Couple sentenced after driving to Wales with 1kg of cocaine in car

A man and his partner have been sentenced after being caught driving from Liverpool to south Wales with a kilogram of cocaine in their car.

Police discovered the stash when they stopped the pair on the A449 near Abergavenny on December 9, following a tip-off.

Peter Donnison, prosecuting, said officers had boxed the vehicle in and brought it to a stop.

In the front passenger footwell of the couple's Ford was a package containing the cocaine and in the centre console police found £900 in cash.

Cardiff Crown Court was told the Class A drug had a wholesale value of around £40,000, and a street value of many times that.

At the wheel of the car was 34-year-old Corey Casagrande and beside him in the passenger seat was his partner, 27-year-old Jemma Connor.

The defendants, both from Duffryn in Newport, had previously pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine with intent to supply when they appeared in the dock for sentencing.

The court heard Casagrande has previous convictions, including for offences of attempted robbery and non-dwelling burglary. His partner has no previous convictions.

Cardiff Crown Court heard police stopped the pair after a tip-off. Credit: PA Images

Ieuan Bennett, defending Connor, said she had been persuaded "against her better judgement" to become involved in transporting the drugs to south Wales.

He described her as "to a degree naive" and said she was "literally shaking like a leaf" at the thought of a possible jail sentence.The barrister said the cocaine had been intercepted before it could reach the streets of south Wales, adding: "One can only hope the person or people who were putting pressure on her will get their comeuppance at some time in the future."Tim Evans, defending Casagrande, said the father-of-three had described his involvement in the drugs run as the most stupid thing he had ever done.

He said it had been explained to his client's children in as gentle a way as possible about "the mess he has got himself into".Judge Daniel Williams told the couple they had "lied your way through interview" to the police and probation officers.He said: "You knew what you were doing. You did it for money and because you thought you could get away with it. You were being remarkably foolish, not naive."Giving Casagrande a one-third discount for his guilty, plea the judge sentenced him to two years and eight months in prison. Casagrande will serve up to half that period in custody before being released on licence.The judge said Connor had played a lesser role in the operation and given everything he had read about her it would be an injustice to impose immediate custody.

He sentenced her to two years in prison, suspended for two years, with 250 hours of unpaid work and a rehabilitation course.