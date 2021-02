A man has been charged with murder after a woman's body was found in a Pembrokeshire town.

Judith Rhead, 68, was discovered at a property in Market Street, Pembroke Dock, on Saturday.

Police said they were treating her death as suspicious.

A police officer stands at the doorway of a property in Market Street.

Dale Morgan, 43, is due to appear before Llanelli Magistrates' Court today.

He will appear by video link, Dyfed Powys Police said.