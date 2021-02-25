New data shows nearly 6,000 fines have been handed out for breaches of coronavirus laws in Wales since the pandemic began.

Data published on Thursday by the National Police Chief's Council (NPCC) shows that from March 27 last year to February 14, a total of 5,751 Covid-related fixed penalty notices were issued by Welsh police forces. Although that number is estimated to be higher, due to a lag in processing the data.

Most fines were issued for breaking the rules around restriction of movement.

Only three were given to people in Wales for failing to self-isolate after arriving from a country on the Government's quarantine list.

The NPCC chairman said it is "frustrating" that there are still a "small number of completely defiant and irresponsible people", breaking the rules.

Across England and Wales, almost 70,000 Covid-related fines have been handed out in total. Credit: ITV Wales

The figures also indicate that three fines of the maximum £10,000 have been handed to organisers of mass gatherings of more than 30 people, including illegal raves, parties and protests, in Wales. All of these were issued by North Wales Police.

1 Person was fined for not wearing a face covering on public transport

71% Of the Covid-related fines were issued to males

37% Of the Covid-related fines were issued to people aged between 18-24 years old

On March 12, Welsh Government are due to announce any changes to the lockdown rules in Wales as part of the next three-weekly review. Credit: PA Images

NPCC chairman Martin Hewitt said: "We are still in a really dangerous stage of a pandemic.

"Eleven months on and back into a national lockdown, the rules are really clear and so it is frustrating that we still have a small number of completely defiant and irresponsible people who have no regard for the safety of themselves or others."

The report published by the NPCC explains that figures on the number of fines issued "should not be seen as a measure of the amount of police activity involved in policing the new measures, or the level of public non-compliance".

It stresses that fines are issued as last resorts after attempts to engage with people and "encourage compliance".

Mr Hewitt added: "We all know we must wear a face covering in a shop or on a bus and we all know we can't meet up in groups.

"We're taking a common sense approach, applying discretion and judgement when engaging with the public.

"But common sense would dictate that someone having a party is well aware what they are doing is wrong and has made an informed decision to do it anyway.

"Our extra dedicated patrols across the country will continue to support those of us making significant sacrifices in following the rules by taking enforcement action against those who are not."

South Wales Police recently gave out more than 250 fines for breaches of coronavirus regulations over the space of just one weekend.

Most of these were related to illegal gatherings but some also involved a barber and their two customers and four people car-sharing.

Wales' national lockdown is set to continue, with some minor changes to the rules expected to be announced by Welsh Government in mid-March.