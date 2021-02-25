Two-thirds of disabled people in Wales are experiencing 'chronic loneliness' during lockdown, according to research by disability charity Sense.

It has sparked fears of a mental health crisis facing the population of 14.1 million disabled people living in the UK, after the charity said cases of loneliness has jumped by a quarter in the last year for those who were already disproportionately affected by the issue prior to the coronavirus outbreak.

Of the disabled people surveyed between the January 20-22 this year, 69 per cent in Wales said they were now chronically lonely, after they described feeling lonely "always" or "often".

The charity said feelings of chronic loneliness "go on for a long period of time", whereby people suffer "constant and unrelenting feelings of being alone, separated or divided from others, and an inability to connect on a deeper level".

Credit: Sense

Natalie Williams, 38, from Ebbw Vale was diagnosed with Usher Syndrome in 2012. By 2016, she had to stop working as a result of her disabilities.

Before the pandemic she had support from a Communicator Guide which helped her access her community and grow in confidence.

However, as the pandemic took hold, this service stopped, and Natalie found herself homebound.

'Natalie said: "I can't go out by myself. I can't hear well enough to use the phone or see well enough for video calls, so it is hard to keep in touch with people.

"Since the first lockdown in March, I have lost all my independence that I have worked so hard for."

The survey by Sense also found that 69 per cent of disabled people in Wales said social isolation affected their mental health and wellbeing.

Around 37 per cent said they believed the UK Government should prioritise tackling mental health issues caused by the pandemic, over the NHS, economy, and education, once the vaccination rollout is complete.

Credit: PA Images

Richard Kramer, chief executive of Sense, said: "Throughout the pandemic the needs of disabled people have been overlooked, and they have often felt forgotten.

"The government must recognise the severe impact the pandemic is having on disabled people and improve the support available, so they are not left isolated and cut off from society."

Sense is encouraging people to sign its pledge calling for more investment in services to tackle loneliness and offer mental health support for disabled people.

A Welsh Government spokesperson, said “We are acutely aware of the impact the pandemic is having on the mental health and well-being of disabled people.

“To support people to stay connected with family and friends during the pandemic, we have provided additional funding to the third sector, local government, and for mental health and emotional support services. Our regulations also allow people to form an “extended household” if they live alone.

“The Loneliness and Social Isolation Advisory Group which includes Disability Wales, Samaritans Cymru, MIND Cymru and Wales Vision Forum is focusing on the impact of the pandemic on loneliness and isolation.”