Cardiff road closed off by police after reports of a 'big explosion'

Police at the scene on Countisbury Avenue in Llanrumney, Cardiff

A Cardiff road has been closed off after reports of an explosion. South Wales Police has urged people to avoid Countisbury Avenue in Llanrumney because of what they have described as an "ongoing incident".The statement said: "Please could all persons avoid the area until further notice".

Witnesses have reported hearing a "big explosion" in the area near a shop on the road.It is reported that a car was on fire and police and firefighters and police were at the scene.

Police investigations are centred around the Co-op on Countisbury Road. Debris can be seen strewn across the road from what has been described locally as a "huge explosion".There is also damaged to one of the shutters on the shop front.

The area has currently been cordoned off by police, with the road closed to cars from the roundabout with Mount Pleasant Avenue.A witness said: "The cordon itself isn’t until quite far up the road and most of the shops are starting to open, it looks as though police are focused around the Co-op."