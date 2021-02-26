A man who strangled his girlfriend and called 999 the following day to report her death has been sentenced to life imprisonment at Newport Crown Court.

Madog Rowlands, 23, has been sentenced to life imprisonment and ordered to serve a minimum of 18 years.

In December, the university student was found guilty of murdering his 21-year-old fiancée at their flat in Cardiff.

Madog Rowlands, 23, used his bare hands to strangle his girlfriend, Lauren Griffiths, at their Cathays flat.

After the murder he was seen on CCTV going to a local shop and leaving with goods. He also withdrew money from a cashpoint from both his and his late girlfriend’s account, before returning to the flat and wrapping her legs in cling film.

Credit: South Wales Police

Over the next 24 hours, Rowlands ordered drugs and takeaway food to be delivered to the flat before he reported the death.

Police found messages written on the walls when they arrived at the flat along with a prepared transcript Rowlands used when he reported the death.

Rowlands told the police he had a fight with his girlfriend and during which he strangled her while defending himself and lost consciousness.

Millie Davies of the CPS said: "Expert medical evidence was placed before the jury showing that Rowlands would not have been able to strangle his girlfriend if he’d lost consciousness, and therefore would have been aware of what he was doing.

"His actions were deliberate, and the jury’s verdict reflects that.

"A young woman tragically lost her life at the hands of her partner. Our thoughts are with her friends and family and we hope they can find some comfort in the knowledge that the person responsible will face the consequences of his actions."