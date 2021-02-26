Man's body found in marshland near Caerphilly

A man's body was discovered in marshland in Llanbradach on Friday morning.Gwent Police are carrying out enquiries after the body was found just off Coed y Brain Road about three miles from Caerphilly.Officers received the call just before 9am on Friday.The death is not being treated as suspicious but Gwent Police said officers are continuing to carry out enquiries on behalf of the coroner.In a statement, Gwent Police said: "We received a call at 8.48am this morning, February 26, reporting that the body of a man had been found in marshland just off Coed Y Brain Road in the Llanbradach area."The death is not being treated as suspicious. Officers are continuing to carry out enquiries on behalf of the coroner."