Max Boyce: His best Wales v England rugby memories ahead of Saturday's game

On Saturday Wales will meet England for the 137th time on the rugby pitch as part of the Six Nations tournament.

One man who's been entertaining Welsh fans through the highs and lows of Welsh rugby is singer and comedian, Max Boyce.

Our sports reporter, Beth Fisher spoke to him about his famous rugby anthem 'Hymns and Arias', his best Wales v England memories and his thoughts ahead of Saturday's big game.

"It's the one everyone wants to win isn't it...the old enemy", he said.

Discussing his most memorable Wales v England match, he said: "I think it has to be Wembley [1999] because we were playing England away but it was a home game. It was like a carnival.

"For the game to go into its last few minutes and England were playing for the grand slam, for it to be taken away, it must have been hard for them. But it was the most euphoric after match scenes I've ever seen."

Boyce, who described the Principality Stadium as a 'theatre in the ground', believes that Wales will miss having the crowd at the stadium for the match.

He said: "It's just a shame because the crowd at Cardiff are more important than perhaps the other grounds where the other countries are because it's so intimate.

"But it's still at home, our spiritual home so I think, well I hope we can just do it."

The entertainer wrote the song 'Hymns and Arias', which has become a rugby anthem for Welsh fans, after a Wales v England victory.

"I think I wrote it after an England v Wales game at Twickenham when Gareth Edwards went off injured and we all went 'oh no' but then Chico Hopkins from Maesteg came on and changed the game. So I think it was written in the euphoria that followed that match", he said.

"The game for me as a singer songwriter has always been a vehicle, it's given me lots of stories and lots of songs so it's very precious."

I think we want it just that little bit more. Max Boyce

Discussing this Saturday's clash and Wales' chances of winning the triple crown, he said: "Who would've thought we'd be playing for that. Everybody wrote us off and still are. But I believe in momentum and we have got a bit of a momentum. That could make a difference.

"It's the game we want to win and hopefully the ball will bounce kindly for us on Saturday but it will probably turn on the referee's decision.

"I used to say once, I don't mind losing as long as it's controversial."

Wales have already won their first two games in the 2021 Six Nations tournament, beating both Scotland and Ireland. They're on track to win the 'triple crown', but they have to beat England first.

England lost against Scotland in their first game but won against Italy 41-18.

Wayne Pivac, Wales' head coach said: “We’ve had a great two weeks leading into this game and we are looking forward to Saturday.

“We continue to build and we know there is plenty left in us in terms of improvements from the opening two rounds. We are 2/2 but we want to continue to improve performance wise.

“Saturday is a great milestone for George, it is a huge achievement at his age and we are looking forward to seeing him in action.”

George North will win his 100th cap when he starts for Wales in the clash against England. At 28, he's set to become the youngest player to win 100 caps for his country and only the 6th Welshman to reach a century.

Discussing Saturday's game, Simon Amor, England's attack coach said: "So we know it's going to be close and tight with those really critical moments. We've been working really hard to make sure we are on the right side of those moments.

"We really want to go at this Welsh team. They will bring their intensity, they are a very experienced side and have got some very combative players and we are well aware of that.

"It's about us taking the game to them. That's the challenge that we have spoken about since the start of the week and the players have really embraced that. We're ready for it."

England have won the last two encounters against Wales, winning by 3 points in their last Six Nations match in 2020.

On Thursday, 26th February, Wales announced the team that would face England with George North, Josh Navidi and Jonathan Davies returning from injury.

Josh Adams will also make his first appearance of the tournament following his ban for breaching Covid-19 rules.

The game will be played at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff at 16.45pm on Saturday, February 27th.

