Mother and son from Pontypridd win life changing fortune on lottery scratchcard

A mother and son from Pontypridd have won a life changing fortune after scratching off a £100,000-a-month-for-a-year prize on a National Lottery Scratchcard they bought on their weekly shopping trip.

Sue Rees, 48, a dinner lady at a local primary school and son Connor Rees, 24, a warehouse worker buy two scratchcards every time they go shopping and always split the winnings.

Sue, who plans on renovating her home, has worked at Coedpenmaen Primary School in Pontypridd for over 17 years.

Credit: National Lottery

Throughout the pandemic she has helped to make packed lunches for children entitled to free school lunches but she says she has no plans to give up the day job.

“I love that school, I couldn’t leave," she said.

"I’m going to make sure that my family is well looked after but I’m definitely going to keep my feet firmly on the ground.”

Credit: National Lottery

Connor plans to celebrate by buying a home of his own and taking his dad on a holiday of a lifetime.

He said: “The first thing I’m going to do is buy my own house. I’ve already started looking, I can’t wait. I’m definitely going to stay local as I love being part of the community.

“I live with my family at the moment but as soon as I’m living on my own, I’m going to treat myself to some new pets. I’ve never wanted a dog or a cat but I’m going get a bearded lizard and chameleon. I can’t wait.”

Connor added, “Mum has always been convinced she’d win the lottery one day but I’m a bit more sceptical and never thought it would happen. We took the Scratchcard straight back into the shop and the shopkeeper confirmed we’d won big, we just couldn’t believe it. I still can’t really!