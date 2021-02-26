Police 'disappointed' by decision not to prioritise officers for vaccine

Wales' Chief Constables have united to express their "disappointment" with the decision not to prioritise police for the Covid-19 vaccine.

In a joint statement, the Chief Constables from Wales' four police forces said they want the decision to be reconsidered given the risk they are exposed to while doing their jobs.

The letter reads: "Whilst we have recognised and supported the decisions to vaccinate those in high risk categories, we have repeatedly asked that Policing be risk assessed so our officers and staff can be given due consideration, given the risks they take daily on behalf of us all.

"Police officers by the nature of their role have to go into different settings and come into contact with all high risk groups along with also being unable to social distance and on many occasions cannot maintain PPE as designed, given the physical role they have to undertake.

"As such we would ask that this decision is reconsidered in recognition of the unique role of policing, additionally we will continue to work, in Wales, with the Welsh Government in relation to this matter."

Speaking at the Welsh Government's coronavirus briefing on Friday Dr Atherton said he supported the latest Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation ( JCVI ) advice on vaccinations, which recommends an age-based approach to prioritisation, despite calls for teachers and police officers to be among the first in line.

"I want to stress that this is seen as the simplest, the quickest and the fairest approach," Dr Atherton said.

"There's been lots of calls from different groups and specific occupations to be prioritised.

"JCVI did look at that, it looked very carefully at that and it found there wasn't sufficient evidence to support any specific occupational group.

"It also advised that adding complexity by going down an occupational route would slow down the pace of vaccination and it was very clear that we need to vaccinate as quickly as we can."

Dr Atherton said that taking an age-based process would cover most of the people in the teaching and policing professions regardless.

"For example, 45% of frontline police staff are aged over 40, 60% of people in education and childcare are over 40. So that's the easiest way and the safest way to get to those populations."