A 40-year-old-man from the Rhondda is doing the 'Dip a Day' 30-day challenge and has raised over £5000 for Cancer Research Wales.

Even on days when the sun isn't shining James Evans pushes himself to go swimming in the freezing waters of Clydach Vale Waterfalls.

James arranged for a local business to sponsor him each day in order to maximise donations and engagement with his challenge on social media.

He said he was shocked by the number of donations he has received from people and businesses that have reached out to support him.

"It's difficult times with the Pandemic, and I wasn't asking for much but people have been surprisingly generous.

"It's a testament to how cancer has affected so many people I think," James explained.

James had to postpone his plans to climb Mount Kilimanjaro so did a challenge he could complete closer to home.

"I've had lots of positive feedback about my social media posts which I make every day, and people have said they have been a breath of fresh air," James Added.

James is currently on day 26 of his 30-day challenge and says he's had a few tough days but anything he feels in the water is insignificant in comparison to what people with cancer are going through.