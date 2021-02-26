Wales to hit 'phenomenal' one million vaccines milestone tomorrow

Wales is on course to have administered over one million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine by the weekend according to chief medical officer Dr Frank Atherton.

The latest figures from Public Health Wales show that 902,000 people in Wales have had their first dose of the vaccine.

A further 80,000 have had the second dose of the vaccine. This means that around 2.7 percent of adults in Wales have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 - the highest level in the UK.

Dr Frank Atherton said: "By tomorrow, our remarkable vaccination teams will have administered over one million vaccines – a truly phenomenal performance and a success story that is bringing everyone hope and a path out of this crisis.

"We are working hard to reach everyone in groups 1-9 by mid-April and all adults by the end of July, subject to vaccine supply matching our ambition."

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) has said people aged 40-49 will be prioritised next for a Covid-19 vaccine, with scientific advisers saying the move will "provide the greatest benefit in the shortest time".

The JCVI had considered whether groups such as teachers and police officers should be vaccinated next, but concluded the most effective way to prevent death and hospital admission is to carry on prioritising people by age.

It said modelling studies for phase 2 of the vaccination programme also indicate that the speed of vaccine deployment is the most important factor in helping prevent severe illness and death.

Professor Wei Shen Lim, Covid-19 chair for the JCVI, told a briefing that age "remains a dominant factor - it is still one of the most important causes of severe disease, even in those aged 50 years and below".

He said that even within different occupational groups, it is older people who are more at risk than those who are younger.

Dr Atherton said Wales will continue to follow the JCVI's advice on vaccination priority.

"Today, we have published an update to our national vaccination strategy. This confirms both our intention to follow the advice of the JCVI and also to continue with the fantastic pace and progress of our programme.

"Vaccination is safe, effective and is essential to our route out of lockdown and to a brighter near future. We encourage everyone to take up their offer when it is their turn."

Public Health Wales said a total of 902,334 first doses of the Covid-19 vaccine had now been given, an increase of 13,064 from the previous day.

The agency said 80,062 second doses had also been given, an increase of 10,211.

In total, 91% of over-80s in Wales have received their first dose, along with 93.2% of those aged 75-79 and 92.7% of those aged 70-74.

For care homes, 85.8% of residents and 83% of staff have received their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Public Health Wales said 87% of people in the clinically extremely vulnerable category had received their first dose.

The number of people admitted to hospitals in Wales with coronavirus symptoms has fallen from 130 per day in January to around 70 per day now.

Dr Andrew Goodall told a press conference in Cardiff that around 1,650 Covid-related patients are in Welsh hospitals, a drop of 7% compared to the same point last week and the lowest number since November 19.

However, there are still a higher number of patients in hospital than at the peak of the first wave in April 2020. There are 60 Covid-related patients in critical beds in Wales, with staff supporting the equivalent of 110% occupancy.

"I need to emphasise that our overall numbers in hospitals remain high," Dr Goodall said.

"This is serious and affects the ability of the NHS to undertake other activities. It would not take much to see these numbers go up very quickly if the virus once again spreads through our communities.

"The NHS remains very concerned that the good progress we're now seeing could be reversed if we do not retain the right balance between NHS pressures and the gradual release of restrictions."