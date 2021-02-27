Lockdown restriction have been relaxed in Wales to allow households with young children to form support bubbles with one other household.

From Saturday, February 27, households with children under the age of 1 can form a support bubble with one other household for any purpose.

It means that both households will be able to meet indoors and have physical contact. They can also stay in each other's homes.

The rules will be relaxed from Sunday Credit: PA

The Welsh Government say these rules have been relaxed to ''ensure new parents can receive support from friends or family during the crucial first year of a baby's life.''

Under the new rules, 16 and 17 year olds living alone or with others of the same age but no adult, can form a support bubble with one other household.

