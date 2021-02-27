One million doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered across Wales with a third of the adult population having received at least one dose.

On Saturday, 916,316 people had been given one dose of the vaccine and 89,053 have had second doses.

The latest figures released by Public Health Wales show 12 more people have died after testing positive for coronavirus. It puts the total number of deaths 5,316.

It is a key milestone for the Welsh Government, who are aiming to offer vaccinations to every eligible adult by 31 July, depending on supply.

1,005,389 Doses of a coronavirus vaccine have been administered in Wales

Wales is now 12 weeks into the vaccine rollout, with the first dose administered in early December. During that time Wales has vaccinated:

91.2% of over 80s

93.4% of 75 to 79 year olds

92.2% of 70 to 74 year olds

87.6% of clinically extremely vulnerable

162,941 front line health and social care workers

On Friday, it was announced that people aged 40 - 49 will be next in line for the vaccine after all over 50s and the most vulnerable have had a jab.

Health Minister Vaughan Gething said reaching this milestone was a ''testament to the incredible hard-work and efforts of all those involved in Wales' vaccine roll-out.''

He said: ''To have reached such an incredible marker within just 12 weeks of the first vaccines arriving in the country should not be underestimated.

“Our vaccine programme continues at pace, and as long as supplies allow, we will vaccinate every adult by the end of July. I want to reassure people that no one will be left behind – anyone who wants a vaccine will get one.”