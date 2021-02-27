Wales seal Triple Crown in Six Nations victory over England

Wales have won the Triple Crown in a blistering defeat of England at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff.

It looked too close to call in the second half, but Wales powered through and with one last try from Cory Hill sealed their victory with a final score of 40 - 24.

Josh Adams dives in to score his sides first try Credit: PA

It was a familiarly self-destructive start by England as they conceded three penalties inside the opening four minutes, the third of which enabled Dan Biggar to kick three points.

Even before the second quarter had arrived, Jones' men had conceded their fifth penalty and they were made to pay for a lack of concentration when Biggar launched the ball into the corner for Josh Adams to score.

Farrell's protests were swatted aside by referee Pascal Gauzere and Biggar slotted the conversion.

There was some controversy over Wales' second try as Louis Rees-Zammit appeared to knock the ball on before Liam Williams gathered over the line, but the TMO was happy to approve the on-field decision of a try.

Wales proved unstoppable and backed up victories over Ireland and Scotland by dismissing their fiercest rivals behind closed doors in Cardiff, with Biggar kicking a penalty and two conversions, while Sheedy booted 13 points.

Credit: PA

Centre George North led Wales out as he became the youngest player to win 100 caps for their country.

The side are now on course for a grand slam victory with two matches left to play.