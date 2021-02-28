Police have been dispersing crowds in some parts of Wales as the country basks in sunshine over the weekend.

In Cardiff Bay, the sunny weather has attracted crowds of people despite lockdown restrictions still being in force. Under the current restrictions exercise should start and finish at home.

Police were seen turning cars away from parking spaces in Cardiff Bay and other spaces were cordoned off.

South Wales Police say they have received ''numerous reports'' of crowds of people at beaches and beauty spots.

They are working alongside local councils to close car parks and say there are stopping cars to check that the journey being made is essential.

Swansea Council have closed at Bracelet Bay Credit: PA

Swansea Council announced they were closing car parks at Bracelet Bay, Langland Bay and Caswell.

