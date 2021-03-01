The First Minister has hailed the progress being made in Wales against coronavirus as the overall case rate here has now fallen to 64 per 100,000 of the population.

In every part of the country, the rate is below 100 cases per 100,000 people and in five local authority areas, it is lower than 50 cases.

Mark Drakeford told a press conference on Monday that this was an "encouraging sign" that there are "more positive days" ahead.

He added that "real progress" is being made with the vaccination programme, as more than 1 million doses have been administered in Wales.

Mark Drakeford said the latest coronavirus figures show "the worst of the second wave is hopefully behind us". Credit: PA Images

193 new cases of the virus have been confirmed today but transmission does still appear to be falling across the country.

The R rate remains below 1 and the total number of Covid patients in Welsh hospitals has fallen below 1,500 for the first time since early November.

Mr Drakeford said: "The public health situation is continuing to improve - thanks to all your hard work and sacrifices.

"All these are encouraging signs that the worst of the second-wave is hopefully behind us and we can look forward with confidence to more positive days and weeks ahead of us."

The First Minister also highlighted the importance of the vaccination programme. Latest figures show more than 100,000 people have now had both doses of the vaccine.

That means more than 3% of the population here have had two doses of the vaccine – a larger proportion than any other part of the UK.

However the First Minister added: "Over the last year, coronavirus has turned all our lives upside down.

"Families across Wales have lost loved ones and a great many have fallen ill. I want to pause for a moment to remember all those who have lost loved ones and friends."

Three Covid deaths were reported today by Public Health Wales.

At Monday's press briefing, the First Minister also announced that there would be more than £635m of funding for the NHS as part of £682m extra funding for the pandemic response.

The Finance Minister is due to give more detail when they lay out the Welsh Government’s final Budget on Tuesday.

Mark Drakeford said: "This funding will help support our crucial public services during toughest of times until this crisis is over."