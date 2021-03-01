Wales has become the first UK nation to outlaw smoking at hospitals and playgrounds as new legislation comes into force on Monday.

The law applies to both school and public playgrounds as well as the outdoor areas of day-care and child minding settings in Wales.

It is hoped the new smoke-free rule will protect peoples' health by discouraging them from taking up the habit in the first place and to support those trying to quit.

Anyone found breaking the law could face a fine of up to £100.

Mental Health and Wellbeing Minister, Eluned Morgan, said it was a "proud day for Wales" and would "benefit the health of future generations".

However smokers' rights campaigners claim the new law is "unnecessary and wrong".

Smoke-free officers will enforce the law at hospitals. Credit: Welsh Government

It is hoped the smoke-free legislation will protect more people from being exposed to second-hand smoke and reduce the chances of children starting smoking, by denormalising the habit.

In an effort to enforce and raise awareness of the law, an audio-speaker system with a push button is being installed at entrances throughout the newly built Grange University Hospital in Cwmbran and the Royal Gwent Hospital in Newport.

The speakers will allow anyone who witnesses smoking on site to anonymously press the button, which will play a recorded message to remind people that smoking is not permitted.

Smoke-free enforcement officers employed by health boards will also be patrolling hospital grounds, speaking with any smokers and asking them to stub out their cigarettes.

Suzanne Cass from Action on Smoking and Health (ASH) Wales said smoking needs to be treated as an addiction, not a lifestyle choice, so when smokers find themselves in a hospital setting - they are offered help to quit.

She said: "When smokers go into hospital it is really important they're given the right help and support to quit.

"We know that around 70% of smokers would like to quit."

Eluned Morgan MS said Welsh Government is "immensely proud" to have introduced the smoke-free legislation.

She said: "This legislation will benefit the health of future generations in Wales, as fewer children will be exposed to smoking and, we hope, fewer will take it up themselves.

“We need to do everything we can to combat the harmful effects of smoking. There are resources and support services available from Help Me Quit for those looking to give up smoking, and I hope our action will be the catalyst to a healthier, smoke-free Wales for years to come.”

By 1 March 2022, smoking in bedrooms in hotels will also be phased out and self-contained holiday accommodation, like caravans and cottages, will become smoke-free.

Mental Health Units will also be required to remove any smoking rooms by 1 September 2022.

Smoking will be banned at both school and public playgrounds in an effort to protect the health of children. Credit: Welsh Government

Smokers' rights campaign group, Freedom Organisation for the Right to Enjoy Smoking Tobacco (Forest), claim "the new law is taking a sledgehammer to crack a nut".

Simon Clark, director of Forest, said: "Banning smoking on hospital grounds is particularly unjust because it targets smokers who may be stressed and in need of a comforting cigarette.

"It also discriminates against the elderly and infirm who may find it difficult to go off site without assistance."

He added: "Most smokers use their common sense and don't smoke around small children. They don't need politicians telling them how to behave."

The Welsh NHS websites states that "smoking is the UK's number one cause of avoidable premature death" and is linked to a range of serious, often fatal, diseases like lung cancer.

It adds: "We also know that passive smoking has an impact on the people around smokers, especially children and babies."

People looking to quit smoking can find support from the free NHS phoneline, Help Me Quit on 0800 085 2219.