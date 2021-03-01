Welsh Rugby Union hits out at abuse directed at England players and media

The Welsh Rugby Union has joined England Rugby in condemning social media abuse directed at England players and members of the media following Saturday's Guinness Six Nations game in Cardiff.

England prop Ellis Genge revealed he had been subjected to death threats after footage surfaced of him apparently neglecting to clap the victorious Welsh players off the pitch following a match that Wales won 40-24.

England Rugby, meanwhile, also sent its support to BBC reporter Sonja McLaughlan, who described how she had been reduced to tears by online abuse following her post-match interviews at the Principality Stadium.

In a statement, the WRU said: "We are hugely disappointed and saddened by the social media abuse directed at opposition players and members of the media following the game at the weekend.

"As a rugby community, these individuals have let us all down. This has to stop. It is not acceptable."