A young man who used CPR to save a stranger's life has been tracked down after a social media appeal.

Aneurin Metcalfe, 22, noticed a man slumped on a Cardiff street on February 11 and knew straight away that the stranger was having a heart attack.

Mr Metcalfe asked his friend to call an ambulance while he began giving lifesaving CPR to 55-year-old Bobby Gamlin.

Paramedics arrived and took Mr Gamlin to hospital. When his family found out about the mystery man who had saved the 55-year-old, they began the search to track him down, saying they "owe him everything".

After a Facebook appeal and with the support of charity Welsh Hearts, they managed to find Mr Metcalfe.

The family of Bobby Gamlin (right) began to search for the man who had saved his life.

Bobby Gamlin was on Albany Road, Cardiff, with a friend on Thursday 11 February when he began to feel dizzy.

The father-of-one from Roath, who had no underlying health conditions, went into cardiac arrest and collapsed.

Mr Gamlin's relatives were told a young man stopped to perform lifesaving first aid and kept blood pumping around Mr Gamlin’s body until paramedics arrived.

The 55-year-old's sister, Mary Taylor, 44, from Rumney, put an appeal on social media, describing what had happened and the family's hopes to find the man.

It read: "My brother suffered a cardiac arrest a week last Thursday (11.02.21) whilst shopping in Albany Road.

"There was a young gentleman who apparently lives locally, who was first on the scene and commenced CPR, whilst waiting for the paramedics...

"If it wasn't for the bravery and courage of this young man, my brother would not be here today."

Mr Gamlin's sister posted on Facebook in an attempt to identify the lifesaver so they could thank him. Credit: Mary Taylor/Facebook

Doctors initially told the family Mr Gamlin could be left with brain damage or that he might not survive at all. However, after previously being tube-fed, Mr Gamlin is now able to feed himself and is also able to send messages on his phone.

Last week his sister said: “He’s saying the odd word and can't hold a conversation, but it is good progress from the initial prognosis."

Aneurin Metcalfe first learnt CPR seven years ago. Credit: Welsh Hearts

With the help of Welsh Hearts, Aneurin Metcalfe was found.

Mr Metcalfe said: “Had it not been for Torfaen Sea Cadets giving me my first aid training at the age of 15, I would not of been able to give Bobby the help he needed or help save his life.

"I am extremely grateful that I learnt these lifesaving skills, a skill that every young person should learn!"

Since Welsh Hearts was created eight years ago, the charity has helped fund 3,956 defibrillators throughout Wales. It has also taught free CPR to over 63,000 people and screened 4,000 young people to detect underlying heart conditions