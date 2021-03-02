Appeal to find generous stranger who paid for pensioner's weekly shop

A pensioner whose bank card was declined at the supermarket was "lost for words" after a kind stranger paid for his entire weekly shop.

Derek Everett, 80, had visited Sainsbury's in the Crindau area of Newport on Monday afternoon - St. David's Day - to buy groceries for himself and his wife.

He joined the queue for the checkout with his full trolley, but an issue with his card meant it was repeatedly declined at the till.

An "extremely embarrassed and flustered" Mr Everett tried to work out how else to pay, and was considering trying the cash machine outside.

At that point, the lady behind him in the queue offered to pay using her card - and then refused to be reimbursed.

After the payment was made, Mr Everett went outside to a cashpoint and managed to take out money to repay the woman, but she had disappeared.

The act of kindness took place at this Sainsbury's branch in Crindau, Newport. Credit: Google Maps

Mr Everett said he was lost for words at the act of generosity and kindness shown towards him."I apologised to the lady behind me and she said: 'Don't worry, use my card'," Mr Everett explained."I said: 'I beg your pardon?' and the lady on the checkout said: 'Are you sure?'"She presented her card and immediately paid for it. Then I shot out to the cash point and got money out - it worked then - but she had gone."It wasn't an inconsiderable amount - it wasn't just a few pounds."

Once he returned home, Mr Everett and his family found out the problem was not to do with his own account, but instead a wider banking issue.Mr Everett said the purchase was made shortly after 2pm on Monday 1 March and he would like to thank the woman who helped him.

Mr Everett's son, Gareth Everett, shared a tweet on Monday expressing his gratitude towards the kind stranger."My father is not usually lost for words, but this act of generosity and kindness at a time when he was panicking has left him amazed, and genuinely stunned," Gareth said."So whoever you are, we can't thank you enough for helping. You have certainly restored our faith in human kindness."I hope you see this message so that you realise how much your kindness meant to him."

Mr Everett's tweet has been liked hundreds of times, with many people commenting on the woman's generosity.

One commented: "There are some very kind people out there. This lady is definitely one of them."

Another described it as "a wonderful example of the best of human nature".

Mr Everett later followed up with another tweet, saying even if the mystery woman never comes forward, he hopes she sees the impact she has had.

Read more: