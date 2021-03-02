Investigation finds 'no evidence' Mohamud Mohammed Hassan was tasered by police

An investigation into the death of Mohamud Mohammed Hassan has found 'no evidence' that he was tasered 'at any stage either prior to or during his detention'.

Mr Hassan was arrested by police on Friday 8 January on suspicion of a breach of the peace after reports of a disturbance at his home but he was released the following morning without charge.

He was then found dead at the same property later on Saturday evening, with his family claiming he had been assaulted while in custody, but police say there are no indications of excessive force used by their officers.

South Wales Police then referred the death of 24-year-old to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

Catrin Evans, Director of Independent Office for Police Conduct for Wales said: "Having listened to the original emergency call from the evening of Friday 8 January we know that officers attended the flat in Newport Road in response to a caller who said that five men had entered the address and were fighting with the five occupants within the property.

"The officers’ body worn video footage shows that on arrival a number of the occupants had injuries, and officers sought explanations about where the injuries came from.

"From a search of the flat, reviewing footage, officer accounts, pathology information, and an audit trail of Taser use within the South Wales Police force area we requested, there is no evidence to suggest that Mr Hassan was Tasered at any stage either prior to or during his detention.

"While not all had direct contact or involvement with Mr Hassan, we are still gathering accounts from a large number of officers and police staff who were on duty at Cardiff Bay police station over two separate shifts and those who were in supervisory positions.

"We are obtaining detailed accounts from the 11 officers who attended the address on 8 January, ten officers who attended the premises the following evening when Mr Hassan died, and 13 officers and detention officers who were on duty over two shifts at the custody suite.

"We are gathering accounts from a further 12 officers who have been identified from events linked to the Newport Road address around that time which do not include the arrest or sudden death of Mr Hassan."

Catrin Evans continued: "There is much more work to do to complete our investigation and our investigators continue to gather and review evidence to help us establish the events leading up to Mr Hassan’s death.

"We need to ensure we have spoken to anyone who may possibly have useful information to help us build a picture of what happened.

"We have concentrated on the footage from police body worn video and from CCTV at the custody suite which covers the time Mr Hassan spent there and his release from the police station.

As our review of this material nears completion, we intend to move on to scrutinise street and private footage which has been secured, which we hope will assist in identifying Mr Hassan’s movements following his release from custody, and may open up further lines of enquiry.

"An investigation like this does take time and we would ask people to be patient while the investigation runs its course.”