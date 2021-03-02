Where in Wales have Covid rates fallen the most?

Latest figures show Covid rates have fallen across the whole of Wales as the vaccine rollout and lockdown restrictions continue to curb the spread.

ITV Wales analysis can reveal the areas with the most significant fall in cases per 100,000, with Pembrokeshire seeing the largest drop.

Denbighshire, Cardiff, the Vale of Glamorgan and Rhondda Cynon Taf have also seen case rates more than halve.

Gwynedd has seen the least significant fall in cases.

On Tuesday, a further 170 cases of coronavirus were reported in Wales, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 203,988.

Public Health Wales reported one new death, taking the total in the country since the start of the pandemic to 5,344.

How much have Covid rates fallen in your area?

The following analysis shows the percentage difference in cases per 100,000 people reported between 15 and 21 February compared to cases per 100,000 people reported between 22 and 28 February, according to Public Health Wales data.

Blaenau Gwent: down by 8.1% (from 53 to 48.7)

Caerphilly: down by 23.9% (from 90 to 68.5)

Monmouthshire: down by 18.1% (from 52.9 to 43.3)

Newport: down by 43.4% (from 92.5 to 52.4)

Torfaen: down by 39.6% (from 86.2 to 52.1)

Anglesey: down by 48.7% (from 108.5 to 55.7)

Conwy: down by 21.6% (from 94.7 to 74.2)

Denbighshire: down by 54.8% (from 87.8 to 39.7)

Flintshire: down by 41.3% (from 92.9 to 54.5)

Gwynedd: down by 5.6% (from 85.1 to 80.3)

Wrexham: down by 15.2% (from 67.7 to 57.4)

Cardiff: down by 55% (from 98.7 to 44.4)

Vale of Glamorgan: down by 59.8% (from 65.1 to 26.2)

Bridgend: down by 16.4% (from 45.6 to 38.1)

Merthyr Tydfil: down by 33.4% (from 74.6 to 49.7)

Rhondda Cynon Taf: down by 50.8% (from 59.7 to 29.4)

Carmarthenshire: down by 41.8% (from 71 to 41.3)

Ceredigion: down by 43.4% (from 31.6 to 17.9)

Pembrokeshire: down by 60% (from 47.7 to 19.1)

Powys: down by 38.6% (from 86.1 to 52.9)

Neath Port Talbot: down by 14.2% (from 59.3 to 50.9)

Swansea: down by 22.7% (from 55.5 to 42.9)

Tuesday's Public Health Wales figures also showed a total of 933,485 first doses of the Covid-19 vaccine had now been administered, an increase of 9,870 from the previous day.

111,716 second doses had also been given, an increase of 15,308.

In total, 93.8% of over-80s in Wales have received their first dose, along with 94.1% of those aged 75-79, 93.4% of those aged 70-74, 79.7% of those aged 65-69, 29.5% of those aged 60-64, 22% of those aged 55-59 and 19.6% of those aged 50-54.

For care homes, 94.4% of residents and 83.7% of staff have received their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Public Health Wales said 86.5% of health care workers had received their first dose, along with 87.9% of people in the clinically extremely vulnerably category and 17.6% of those in clinical risk groups.