Auntie Freeze, Sir Gritalot and Dave: Wales' newest gritter names revealed

A Welsh council has re-named its fleet of gritter lorries after asking members of the public to vote on their favourites.

More than 450 names were suggested to Conwy Council in January and over 1400 residents voted on the final shortlist.

The most popular names were Auntie Freeze, Gritasaurus and Sir Gritalot.

Professor Chris Whitty Gritty and Eazy Peazy Anti Freezy are the longest names selected and they will be given to the biggest vehicles in the fleet.

The full list of names selected are:

Auntie Freeze

Gritasaurus

Sir Gritalot

Miserable Ol’ Grit

Snow Donia

Professor Chris Whitty Gritty

Eazy Peazy Anti Freezy

Jack De-Frost

Dave

Van Halen

Snowcial Distancing

Freezy Rider

I’m A Celebgritty

Credit: Conwy Council Pictures

Among the names not to make the final cut are Newville Snowfall, Grit British Flake Off and Big Mean Grit Machine.

Cllr Greg Robbins, Cabinet Member for Environment and Transportation said: "I want to thank all the people who chose their favourites.

I particularly like the local references – I’m A Celebgritty is a topical choice after Grwych Castle was the base for Ant, Dec and the campmates last year.

This has been a bit of fun to put a smile on people’s faces during a difficult time. But there’s also a serious side - bringing the public closer to the work of the team who go out day and night to keep them safe each year. So far this winter, Conwy’s team of gritters have gritted a grand total of 51,002 miles of road – that's the equivalent distance of going twice around the Earth.”

The gritter names will be added to the Council’s new tracking system, which will allow residents to see gritter locations in real time.