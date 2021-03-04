Twins Harry and Ralph dressed up as The Very Hungry Caterpillar. Credit: Kelly Foard

World Book Day has been celebrated across Wales with children across the country dressing up as some of their favourite literary characters.

World Book Day is 'a celebration of reading, authors, illustrators and books' and is marked in over 100 countries all over the world.

The World Book Day charity says the celebratory day has been 'adapted' this year due to the coronavirus pandemic and lockdown restrictions, but that it still 'sends a powerful and positive message about books and reading, even in lockdown.'

Foundation phase children in Wales aged between three and seven have been back in classrooms since February 22, with many heading into school on Thursday dressed up as their favourite book character.

Eloise Williams spent her childhood in Cardiff where her decorated postbox can be found. Credit: Royal Mail

Children’s Laureate Wales Eloise Williams has also been celebrated this World Book Day with a special postbox decorated in her honour in Cardiff.

Her postbox is inspired by her novel Gaslight and can be found in Cardiff where the author spent much of her childhood.

Williams has been setting weekly writing challenges for children as well as providing workshop resources for schools during lockdown.

Here are some of the pictures that you've been sending in to celebrate World Book Day:

Jack, Tommy and Evie dressed up as Chewbacca, a Stormtrooper and Princess Leia. Credit: Adriana Coombes-Owen

Teddy dressed up as the lion from 'Dear Zoo'. Credit: Hannah Breeze

Charlee dressed up as The Cat in the Hat for World Book Day. Credit: Paige Sparrow

Ariana and Cruz as Cruella de Vil and her dalmation. Credit: Anastasia Thorne

Anais dressed up as Evie from Descendants. Credit: Shanice Taylor

Lowri Hughes dressed up as Goldilocks from 'Goldilocks and the Three Bears.' Credit: Lauren Jenkins

Aiden dressed up to show everyone his favourite Toy Story characters. Credit: Tyla Graham

Ivy and Harlow dressed up for World Book Day. Credit: Kelsey Walters

Ava and Thomas wanted to celebrate World Book Day. Credit: Jenny-Leigh Thomas

Milli John dressed as Janet The Smed. Credit: Kirsty John

Hattie and Chester loved dressing up for World Book Day. Credit: Dakota Garvey

Ethan, Amelia and Chester dressed up as characters from Alice in Wonderland. Credit: Charlotte Kimberley Morgan

Alfie dressed up as a spooky vampire. Credit: Emily Carney

Lilliana as Little Red Riding Hood. Credit: Zerena Thomas