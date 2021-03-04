Caterpillars, lions and Star Wars characters: Celebrating World Book Day in Wales
World Book Day has been celebrated across Wales with children across the country dressing up as some of their favourite literary characters.
World Book Day is 'a celebration of reading, authors, illustrators and books' and is marked in over 100 countries all over the world.
The World Book Day charity says the celebratory day has been 'adapted' this year due to the coronavirus pandemic and lockdown restrictions, but that it still 'sends a powerful and positive message about books and reading, even in lockdown.'
Foundation phase children in Wales aged between three and seven have been back in classrooms since February 22, with many heading into school on Thursday dressed up as their favourite book character.
Children’s Laureate Wales Eloise Williams has also been celebrated this World Book Day with a special postbox decorated in her honour in Cardiff.
Her postbox is inspired by her novel Gaslight and can be found in Cardiff where the author spent much of her childhood.
Williams has been setting weekly writing challenges for children as well as providing workshop resources for schools during lockdown.
Here are some of the pictures that you've been sending in to celebrate World Book Day: