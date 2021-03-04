First Minister Mark Drakeford is self-isolating "as a precaution" after coming into contact with someone who had tested positive for coronavirus, the Welsh Government has confirmed.

Mr Drakeford appeared before the Welsh Affairs Committee on Thursday from an outbuilding at the bottom of his garden, where he lived alone earlier during the pandemic when his wife and mother-in-law were shielding.

On Thursday, the First Minister told the Welsh Affairs Committee his relationship with Boris Johnson is "remote".

Mr Drakeford said: "I would have to describe my relationship with the Prime Minister as remote.

"Both in the sense that I've met him only once myself - I've been at a number of meetings where there's been large numbers of other people present - and he is yet to call a meeting of the Joint Ministerial Committee of first ministers and himself.

"In that sense I would say I've had a very modest level of contact with the Prime Minister. And the remoteness isn't just in that way, I'm afraid we rarely have a meeting of minds."