A kind-hearted stranger who paid for a pensioner's supermarket shopping after his card was declined at the checkout has been tracked down by his son after an appeal on social media.

Derek Everett, 80, was preparing to pay for his shopping at the Sainsbury's in the Crindau area of Newport on Monday afternoon when he began having difficulties with his payment card.

Noticing he was having trouble, the lady behind him in the queue stepped in to pay with her own.

Mr Everett was incredibly moved by the gesture and it prompted his son, Gareth, to send out an appeal to try and track down the generous stranger using the power of social media.

The 80-year-old was also so touched by the act that he decided to donate the money to a food bank, to "help spread the love and kindness this lady showed him".

On Wednesday Gareth posted a Tweet to say he had found and been in touch with the woman.

"I am so pleased to say that thanks to the power of the kind people on Twitter and with the help of local media, the angel who helped my father in Sainsbury's recently DM'd (direct messaged) me last night," he wrote.

"My father is thrilled that we have been able to thank her, and let her know how much her kindness and generosity meant to him.

"This extraordinary lady doesn't want the money back and doesn't want to be identified on social media, and I respect her immensely for it, but I feel that at this time when people are going through difficult experiences and looking for positives, then it's wrong that these kind actions should go unrecognised."

Gareth also included part of the lady's reply to him, in which she said would gladly "do it again" if she found herself in a similar position.

She wrote: "I was concerned your dad would go without food, you never know if anyone is struggling especially after this last year.

"I would not want to see anyone struggle not just money wise but in general, if I can do the smallest thing to help someone.

"I don't want the money back or be in the limelight.

"I didn't do it for any of that I did it to make sure your Dad didn't go without. I'm glad to know he's okay & thank you for your kind words but there really is no need to thank me.

"Not knowing your dad's situation before I was worried he would go without food & times are hard at the moment which is why I did it and would do it again if needed for someone.

"I don't want the money back at all."

Gareth's Tweet drew a positive response with hundreds of likes and applauding comments.

One user wrote: "Tremendous story. Great to hear that your dad has donated to the food bank too.

"Random acts of kindness can make a massive impact in these darkest of dark times."

