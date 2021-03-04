Mick McCarthy signs two year contract with Cardiff City Football Club until 2023

Cardiff City Football Club has announced that Mick McCarthy has signed a new two-year contract with the club until the summer of 2023.

The Bluebirds haven't lost a single game since McCarthy took over the club, making it the best start for any team he has ever managed.

Cardiff City players have also praised his management style since taking over the role.

Mick McCarthy stepped in as the Manager of Cardiff City after the sacking of Neil Harris.

The former Republic of Ireland, Sunderland and Wolves boss succeeds Harris, who left the club on Thursday following six successive defeats.

McCarthy took over as Manager for the club in January Credit: PA Images

Announcing the news online, Cardiff City football club said: "We are very happy to announce that Mick McCarthy has signed a new two-year contract with Cardiff City Football Club until the summer of 2023.

"Assistant Manager Terry Connor has also committed his future to the Bluebirds until that time.

"Having taken over at Cardiff City Stadium in January, Mick and Terry have steered the club to seven wins and three draws from the ten games that have been played under their stewardship.

"It has been an emphatic upturn in form that has evoked a renewed sense of optimism throughout the club and our fanbase."