People living in care homes in Wales could be allowed routine indoor visits with one designated person from March 13 under new proposals.

The Welsh Government said it is among measures being considered before the next three-week review of coronavirus regulations.

It comes as England is set to allow care homes residents one nominated indoor visitor from Monday.

Strict visiting rules have been in place throughout the pandemic to protect care home residents from the risks of contracting coronavirus.

Indoor visits are not permitted under Alert Level 4 regulations, which means many people have been separated from their loved ones for weeks or months at a time.

The Welsh Government admitted it has been "one of the most difficult areas" to try and achieve a balance between protecting people’s physical health and emotional wellbeing.

Following the last three-week review of the coronavirus regulations, the First Minister said ministers would re-examine the guidance on care home visiting to see whether more visits could be allowed.

Today Julie Morgan MS, deputy minister for health and social services, said: "My intention is that we should be able to announce that routine indoor visiting by a single, designated visitor will be able to resume from March 13, as part of the package of wider measures being considered for the three-week review.

"Throughout the pandemic, care home providers have strived to maintain contact between their residents and their families, while operating within the wider restrictions in place. This has not been easy and I applaud their hard work and innovation."

Ministers and public health experts have been encouraged by a fall in coronavirus cases across the country, as well as in care homes.

Ms Morgan continued: "There were 173 (16.5%) adult care homes in Wales with one or more confirmed cases of Covid-19 in staff or residents in the past 20 days. This is a fall of 6.2% compared to the last report issued two weeks earlier.

"Our vaccination programme is also going from strength to strength – thanks to the enormous efforts of thousands of people across Wales over the last 12 weeks.

"Take-up of vaccination has been incredibly high among care home residents at more than 94% for the first dose and 84% among care home staff."

The Welsh Government formally reviews Covid-19 regulations every three weeks, with the next review due by March 12.

