Wales' immunisation campaign has been continuing at pace in recent weeks, with huge community efforts to ensure those eligible receive their jabs on time and in a safe manner.

Last week, Wales reached the milestone of administering a million doses of the coronavirus vaccine to its population.

Public Health Wales data published on Thursday revealed 951,540 people had received their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine; 139,445 had been given their two-dose course.

Amongst the over-eighties, 94% had been vaccinated.

The focus is currently aimed at vaccinating those in priority groups six and seven, which includes the over-sixties and anyone aged between 16 and 64 with underlying health conditions.

ITV Cymru Wales visited a vaccination centre in Barry where nurses, army staff and volunteers have joined forces to assist the rollout.

Around 650 people enter the site daily to receive their jabs, with that figure expected to climb to around 1300 by the end of next week.

But staff at the site are determined to keep going, with one vaccinator saying they will "carry on working flat out until Wales can breathe easy again."

Dr Sharon Edwina Evans has come out of retirement to help administer vaccines

Dr Sharon Edwina Evans came out of retirement to participate in the huge vaccination effort.

A retired consultant radiologist, Dr Evans said she wanted to do her bit and help out.

She said: "Well I knew this was going to be an enormous undertaking for the NHS and it's only when we all get together our small bit adds up to a huge measure.

"It's marvellous. The smile and the energy from people as they come in and get that vaccine - just motivates you to keep doing it."

Members of the Royal Air Force (RAF) and armed forces have also assisted with the logistics and delivery of the vaccine rollout

The armed forces have also been integral to the success of the vaccination rollout, assisting with some of the logistics and administering of doses.

Squadron Leader Emma Daffey, a nursing officer with the Royal Air Force, said the entire experience was fairly unusual for her.

"Yes - slightly different!" she said when asked if her new working environment felt a little different.

"Working with members of the public isn't my day to day job.

"I am a nursing officer in the Royal Air Force. So I am used to looking after people but yes slightly different to my normal day job."

Those receiving the vaccine said they were relieved to have been given a level of protection

Those on the receiving end of the jabs said they were both relieved and impressed at how the vaccination rollout was progressing.

"It's very reassuring and I think they're doing a marvellous job in Wales," one woman said.

Another woman said: "I'll be glad to get the next one in and on to normal life again. I think everyone's fed up now aren't they?"

Sharon Chapman, a nurse supervisor, said there was a noticeable sense of gratitude in the vaccination centre.

"It's amazing. People have just been so grateful - and we've felt that from them," she said.

"We're ploughing on through. I think Cardiff and Vale, we're almost at 150,000 being vaccinated.

"And we will carry on, we'll carry on working flat out until Wales can breathe easy again."

Welsh Government are aiming to have offered the vaccine to every eligible adult in the country by the end of July.

Read more: