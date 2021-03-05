A 16-year-old girl has died after an incident in the Rhondda, South Wales Police has said.

The cause of death has not been confirmed with police describing the death as ''sudden and unexplained.''

Two men have also been arrested in connection with the incident. Both are currently in hospital receiving treatment for serious injuries.

Police say they were known to each other.

Emergency services were called after reports of a stabbing

Emergency services were called to Baglan Street, Treorchy at midday on Friday after reports of a stabbing. The street remains closed as forensic examination of the area continues.

South Wales Police say it is not terror related and detectives are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

Superintendent Rich Jones, from South Wales Police, said: "This is clearly a very serious incident which has caused significant shock and concern for both the local and wider community.

"We have a dedicated team of detectives working hard to establish the exact circumstances that have led to the tragic death of this young girl.

"While the investigation is still in its early stages, we can confirm that those involved are understood to know to each other and we are currently not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

"There will be significant police presence in Baglan Street over the weekend but we will reopen the road at the earliest opportunity.

"In the meantime, the support and understanding of the local community is very much appreciated."