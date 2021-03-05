Emergency services are currently attending a "serious incident" in Treorchy, south Wales.

Police confirmed that "a number of casualties are involved" and ambulances are at the scene.

The incident occurred in Baglan Street at around midday on Friday.

People have been urged to avoid the area in Rhondda Cynon Taf and traffic is being diverted away from the area.

There is a heavy police presence in the area.

The Welsh Ambulance Service said it was called at midday to an incident and attended the scene with one rapid response vehicle, three ambulance, a hazardous response team and the Wales Air Ambulance.

Local resident Linsey Simmonds said, "I was coming past the Baglan Field and saw the Air Ambulance land there, and in the past 20 minutes there's been up to 30 police and ambulance vehicles."You can't walk past there or drive up the valley."

Rhondda MP, Chris Bryant, said he had been informed of a major incident which he described as "disturbing events" and thanked the emergency services in attendance.

Mr Bryant added that emergency services are expected to be at the scene for "a very long time" and he hopes "nobody is extremely hurt".

Anybody who may have witnessed the incident is being urged to contact 101 immediately.