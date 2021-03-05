A life raft belonging to the boat that went missing off the north Wales coast has been found near the south-west coast of Scotland.

The raft has been found near the south-west coast of Scotland. Credit: MAIB

Carl McGrath, 34, Ross Ballantine 39, and Alan Minard, 20, were on board the fishing boat which failed to return to shore on 27 January.

The UK Marine Accident Investigation Branch confirmed it had "positively identified" a life raft belonging to the vessel called Nicola Faith.

It added it will be taken to the MAIB for further analysis and an investigation and search for the vessel was "ongoing".

The search by the RNLI and Coastguard which involved several lifeboats, a helicopter and a plane was called off after two days on 29 January.

The fishermen's family had been fundraising to pay for a specialist deepwater search in the hope for some answers about what happened to their loved ones.