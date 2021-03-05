Lee Houghton, otherwise known as 'Myfanwy the Unicorn', has been helping cheer people up during lockdown.

The care home worker has been dressing up in his attention grabbing costume and walking through parks in Cardiff as part of an effort to lift spirits.

It takes Lee an hour to get into the pink outfit and once he is zipped in, he goes about spreading joy while on his daily exercise.

It all started as part of his day job working in a care home. Lee would dress up in the costume to entertain the residents.

"At the moment, we're in lockdown and in darker times but provoking a smile is free," said Lee.

"It makes me feel content and happy to see other people smile."

Passersby are often surprised and sometimes confused but the sight of a seven foot unicorn trotting through the park is certainly something most will not forget.

One person ITV Cymru Wales spoke to said it was "the last thing" they expected to see. Someone else exclaimed that they "did not know unicorns existed until now".

One woman said: "A splash of colour right here in the park, and everyone's smiling"

While another agreed that "it just brings a smile to everybody's faces, which is great".

Wales is in its third national lockdown, with people only allowed to leave their homes for essential activities and exercise. So if you are out on your daily walk in Cardiff, keep your eyes peeled for this bright pink mythical creature.